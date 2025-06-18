The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 17 Episode: Nick Kisses Brooke as Ridge Commits to Taylor, Luna Watches Hayes

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on June 17, fans saw rising tensions and complicated love triangles. Brooke shared a surprising kiss with Nick, while Ridge reassured Taylor of his commitment. Meanwhile, Luna kept a close eye on Steffy and Hayes, adding more suspense to the episode.

Nick and Brooke reconnect at Forrester

Nick and Brooke shared an emotional moment as Nick told her she was 'amazing' and kissed her. Brooke was happy to see him but admitted she was confused. She opened up about her fallout with Ridge over the company takeover. Nick didn’t hold back and criticized Ridge, suggesting Brooke deserves someone who treats her with respect. He asked her if she really still believed Ridge was her destiny.

Nick reminded Brooke of their past and their wedding on the Shady Marlin. He said he still has feelings for her and asked if she was ready to let Ridge go for good. As the two talked, Ridge walked in and confronted Nick, asking what he was doing there.

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge kissed Taylor and told her he was committed to their relationship. Taylor questioned him about his feelings for Brooke, especially after finding out that Brooke had tried to win him back. Ridge admitted he’ll always care about Brooke but insisted that he’s in love with Taylor now.

Taylor wanted to believe him but remained cautious. She pointed out that Brooke always finds her way back into Ridge’s life. Still, Ridge promised he was not leaving. They kissed, and Taylor said she has faith in him and in their future.

Luna secretly watches Hayes at Beach School

At the beach school, Hayes told Steffy he learned about seaweed. Meanwhile, Luna watched from outside with binoculars. Inside, Finn and Liam discussed the danger Luna poses. Finn said he’s even sleeping with a baseball bat nearby to protect Steffy and the kids. Liam warned that Luna shouldn’t be underestimated.

Luna looked on with a sinister expression, flashing back to Steffy telling her to stay away from Hayes. She muttered that Steffy would be sorry. As Hayes spoke in class, Luna continued to keep a close eye on him.

Later, back at the cliff house, Liam, Steffy, and Finn reflected on the kids’ day at the beach school. Finn thanked Liam for letting them use the beach house. Liam said it helps him focus on people he cares about, but he still can’t shake his bad feeling about Luna.

