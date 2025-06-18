BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS’ SUGA’s military discharge plans as social worker, warns against visiting in person

BTS member SUGA will be the last member from the group to discharge from his military service on June 21, as the group gears up for a reunion soon. He is the only one from the septet to have served for a year and nine months as a part of his alternative social service, while RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all enlisted for active duty. On June 18, agency BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a notice specifying the rapper's plans for discharge.

Advertisement

BTS reunion post SUGA's military discharge

In a statement shared on the fan community platform Weverse, the label has confirmed that the BTS rapper will soon complete his social work service. While they have not specified the date, it is widely known that the group will reunite on June 21, after having all members back from their mandatory national duties. Check out what the agency said.

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA's upcoming Social Work discharge.

SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged.

No special events are planned on the day of SUGA's discharge. Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person.

Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.

We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists.

Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

Advertisement

BTS has previously announced plans to work on a new album together as the members return one by one from their service. A world tour is highly expected from the team, and with SUGA joining the other six at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, the stars themselves look more than ready for the future.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA breaks silence after DUI controversy with emotional 2025 FESTA message: 'Spending my time waiting...'