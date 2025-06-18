Yoo Ah In's drug case: Hellbound actor's final Supreme Court ruling set for July 3, here's what it entails

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug addiction.

Yoo Ah In has been facing prolonged legal challenges due to allegations of drug abuse. Following two trials, the actor was found guilty and received a sentence that included prison time and probation. He subsequently filed an appeal, and according to recent updates to the case, its final verdict is scheduled to be delivered on July 3. This development was reported by the K-media outlet Sports Chosun on June 17.

Yoo Ah In's drug abuse case's final verdict date announced

Legal sources cited on June 17, that the Supreme Court's First Division, led by Chief Justice Ma Yong Ju, is set to pronounce its final judgment on Yoo Ah In's allegations of habitual drug use and other offenses on July 3 at 10:10 AM KST (6:40 AM IST). The case was submitted to the Supreme Court on March 12 and subsequently assigned to the First Division on April 17. Since then, the division examined the legal aspects for almost 2 months.

