General Hospital Recap, June 17 Episode: Emma Blackmails Joss Over Office Intrusion, Gio Confronts Lulu About Brook Lynn’s Secret

In the June 17 episode of General Hospital, secrets, tensions, and confrontations took center stage across Port Charles. Emma caught Joss and Vaughn mid-kiss in Dalton’s office, while Gio confronted Lulu about his birth. Sasha faced a terrifying moment when she believed someone had switched her baby, and Curtis agreed to give Drew what he wants, for now.

Emma catches Joss and Vaughn

Joss and Vaughn were caught kissing in Dalton’s office by Emma. Vaughn worried Emma would report them, but she promised to stay quiet, for a price. Emma hinted she might tell Dalton and take Joss’ job if her demands weren’t met. She ordered Joss to leave the office, then stayed behind to dig into Dalton’s files.

Later, Dalton walked in and found Emma rifling through his papers. She claimed she was finishing work for Joss and just waiting for him. To cover up, she asked for his help with an equation and expressed interest in his research, which he said was off-limits due to sponsor restrictions.

At the Metro Court pool, Lulu tried to apologize to Gio for how he discovered the truth about his birth parents. Gio was upset and demanded answers. Lulu explained that she was looking for information on her daughter when she learned Brook Lynn had a baby, and decided Dante should be informed.

She revealed that Brook Lynn asked her to stay quiet to avoid disrupting Gio’s life. Gio was angry, believing Brook Lynn didn’t want him. Lulu tried to convince him otherwise, but he questioned why she didn’t see the truth earlier.

Brook Lynn confided in Marco about wanting to uncover the truth about Britt’s role in the embryo theft. She didn’t tell him why but hinted it had something to do with getting back at Lulu. Later, Rocco confronted Brook Lynn, saying Gio is mad at their dad, but he should be mad at her.

At the hospital, Sasha was ready to leave with baby Daisy. But when the nurse handed her the baby, she panicked, saying it wasn't her child. Michael tried to calm her, and Lucas later returned with the real Daisy, explaining the baby was put in the wrong bassinet.

Felicia pulled Lucas aside to ask how the mistake happened. Lucas admitted it shouldn't have happened at all, as strict procedures are in place to avoid such errors.

Drew confronted Nina and Portia, accusing them of working together behind his back. He threatened to expose them unless they cooperated. He demanded that Nina be by Willow's side when she is discharged and wanted Portia to convince Curtis to publish a story about the custody case.

Curtis offered his resignation to Michael, but Michael refused. He revealed that Drew had blackmailed Willow using Wiley, which backfired. Michael assured Curtis that Drew would eventually slip up again and told him to wait for the right moment to strike. Later, Curtis told Portia he would run the story Drew wanted and pretend to cooperate for now.

Willow was emotional about leaving the hospital without her children. Lucas tried to reassure her that Michael would eventually come around. As she was discharged, she ran into Sasha, Michael, Carly, and baby Daisy. Willow and Sasha locked eyes in a quiet, emotional moment.

