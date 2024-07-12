'Going to be parents soon': Dynamic Duo's Choiza announces first pregnancy with wife Kim Ji Hye

Choiza, one-half of the popular rap duo Dynamic Duo, announced that he and his wife, Kim Ji Hye, are expecting their first child together. Posting ultrasound photos, Choiza expressed joy at the upcoming parenthood journey since they got married in July 2023.

On July 11, Choiza of the renowned rap duo Dynamic Duo took to Instagram to share heartwarming news with his fans. In a touching post, the rapper announced that he and his wife, Kim Ji Hye, are expecting their first child together.

Choiza expressed his joy in the caption, stating, "We are going to become parents soon." Accompanying the announcement were several photos showing Choiza and Kim Ji Hye holding an ultrasound image of their baby, radiating happiness and anticipation.

The news quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike, celebrating the couple's upcoming journey into parenthood. Choiza, known for his musical prowess alongside his Dynamic Duo partner Gaeko, married Kim Ji Hye in July 2023, marking another milestone in their three-year-long dating relationship.

As the couple prepares for this new chapter in their lives, fans eagerly await more updates and wish them continued happiness and blessings on this exciting journey towards parenthood.

More about Dynamic Duo’s Choiza

Choi Jae Ho, better known as Choiza, is a renowned personality in South Korea's hip-hop scene as one half of the acclaimed duo Dynamic Duo, alongside Gaeko. Their musical journey began with the breakout success of their debut album Taxi Driver in 2004, marking their place as influential artists in Korean hip-hop. Choiza also co-founded the record label Amoeba Culture in 2006, further establishing the landscape of Korean music.

Beyond his musical career, Choiza's personal life has also been in the spotlight. He gained widespread attention for his relationship with the late singer-actress Sulli, enduring significant public scrutiny and cyberbullying following her unfortunate demise.

Choiza has since moved forward, marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2023 after three years of relationship, and now eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Throughout his career, Choiza continues to be a respected artist known for his contributions to Korean hip-hop culture and beyond.

