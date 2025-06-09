GOOD BOY Episodes 3-4 Recap: Park Bo Gum suspects Oh Jung Se while Kim So Hyun uncovers clues in mysterious case

The latest episodes of GOOD BOY delivered emotional depth and high-stakes drama as the story took a dark turn. It’s an ongoing action-thriller drama starring Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun. Airing on June 7 and 8, Episodes 3 and 4 revealed disturbing truths, painful family tensions, and a tragic death that shook the core of the plot.

Set in a gritty urban environment, GOOD BOY follows a group of five former national athletes recruited into a special police task force. Each member brings their own unique set of skills and personal baggage as they attempt to serve justice in unconventional ways.

Yoon Dong Ju's growing suspicion

Episode 3 picks up with Yoon Dong Ju (Park Bo Gum) growing increasingly suspicious of Min Joo Young (Oh Jung Se). The man appears to be deeply entangled in the dark underbelly of a growing criminal conspiracy. After confronting Min Joo Young directly, Yoon Dong Ju is met with feigned ignorance and evasive behavior. Frustrated but determined, he makes it clear he will not back down until the truth is exposed.

In an attempt to escalate the matter through proper channels, he turns to Go Man Shik (Heo Sung Tae), a superior officer, to initiate an investigation. However, his concerns are dismissed, and institutional apathy becomes yet another obstacle in his pursuit of justice.

Meanwhile, the case surrounding Lee Gyeong Il (Lee Jung Ha) gains media traction, placing both the young man and his family under intense scrutiny. Despite the allegations, Lee Gyeong Il's mother maintains her belief in her son's innocence.

Kim Jong Hyeon’s family conflict

Elsewhere, Kim Jong Hyeon (Lee Sang Yi) begins to dig deeper into Lee Gyeong Il’s case after being quietly encouraged by Go Man Shik. However, he soon discovers that his older brother, Kim Seok Hyeon, is the lead officer in charge of the investigation. What should be a step forward in finding the truth instead becomes a dead end. Kim Seok Hyeon swiftly closes the case and refuses to entertain any further questioning.

The tension between the brothers escalates in a private phone call. Kim Seok Hyeon belittles Jong Hyeon’s career path. He reminded him of his lifelong position in second place and suggested he give up the force to join their father’s business. It’s a bitter conversation that reopens old wounds and adds personal stakes to Jong Hyeon’s involvement in the case.

A sudden death and a cover-up?

Tragedy strikes when Lee Gyeong Il is found dead in his prison cell. Official reports label the incident a suic*de, with an apology scribbled on the cell wall. But the timing and circumstances immediately raise suspicion, especially for Yoon Dong Ju, who becomes emotionally overwhelmed by the loss.

Things take a darker turn when Min Joo Young is revealed to have ordered Correctional Officer Han to eliminate Lee Gyeong Il, fearing exposure. Han is soon reported missing, and viewers learn that Min Joo Young kept him captive before ultimately killing him for his failure and carelessness.

Among Lee Gyeong Il’s belongings, Yoon Dong Ju finds a golden watch, the same one he had seen on both Golden Bunny and Min Joo Young. This clue strengthens his belief that something far more sinister is at play.

Rage, consequences, and new clues

Haunted by grief and rage, Yoon Dong Ju loses his composure during a second confrontation at the customs office. Unable to control his emotions, he punches Min Joo Young in the face. Though Min Joo Young refrains from pressing legal charges, he reports the incident internally and mockingly gives Dong Ju a notebook to "reflect" in. The result: a three-month pay reduction for Dong Ju, and yet another blow to his morale.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the golden watch deepens. Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun) makes a shocking discovery. Her father once owned the same rare watch model, one of only twelve ever produced. Visiting a local pawn shop, she confirms that it is a high-end collector's piece.

Hidden pasts and future danger

In a revelation, the episode hints at a deeper backstory involving Ji Han Na’s father. He was previously involved in a major case against the Russian mafia back in 2003. With this new information, the golden watch becomes more than just evidence; it becomes a symbol of buried secrets and unresolved pasts that are beginning to resurface.

Meanwhile, Lee Gyeong Il’s mother, reeling from the loss of her son, asks Yoon Dong Ju to stop visiting her. Though she doesn’t blame him for what happened, she fears that his presence will only deepen her grief and resentment. Her words cut deep, leaving Dong Ju emotionally shattered.

