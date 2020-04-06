Guess Who: This actor is having a fling with a senior heroine who his elder brother once had a scene with

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Nepotism might be the most discussed topic in Bollywood, but it's thanks to nepotism that we have these two actors, who are not just industry kids but also considered terrific actors. While the elder brother has taken his time to establish himself as a commercial actor, he was always one of the best performers from his generation. His younger brother very recently joined the film bandwagon and impressed everyone with his top notch act. Now, our little birdie informed us that apart from films, the brothers have another thing in common - a close affinity with older women!

The younger brother is currently working on a project, where he will also be romantically paired opposite this senior heroine who's double his age. Sources from the sets tell us that although the actor was already in a committed relationship with another young Gen-Y actress, he got closer to this heroine and soon, rumours of their steamy affair became the biggest piece of gup on the sets. While the two got involved in a cosy fling, one that's completely no strings attached, the girlfriend also got to know about it and stormed out of his life.

While the senior actress, who's also been happily single for years, and her new boy toy are still a roaring thing, what makes it even more shocking is that the hero's elder brother also once had a scene with the same actress, who he shared screen with in a rather dark film. The actress and the older brother continued their 'friendship with benefits' for quite sometime before he decided to go the marital route. News of his sudden marriage had shocked the heroine and they had a major showdown back in the day. With the chhota bhai now following his footsteps, we wonder what the bade bhaiyya's advice to him would be.

Credits :Pinkvilla

