Han So Hee debuts dramatic blonde hair ahead of Project Y with Jeong Jong Seo premiere; PIC

Han So Hee once again proved that she looks good in everything she does. The actress, known for her unique charm, recently debuted a new hairstyle, surprising fans with the dramatic transformation. Fans have been calling her 'goddess' after her recent photo went viral online.

On January 17, Han So Hee shared a few new pictures on her Instagram. In particular, the first photo from the carousel garnered significant attention. In the photo, she is seen donning a platinum blonde hairstyle, paired with a beige off-shoulder dress. Many fans couldn't believe their eyes as she has been seen in her natural hair or only dark colors even since her debut.

People online were surprised to see how effortlessly she pulled off the bold hair transformation. Her dainty physique and elegant pose further added some drama to the picture.

The image also captured Han Soo Hee looking gorgeous in a Gentle Monster eyewear, leading to speculation that she might changed her hair for the brand's campaign shoot. Although she is most probably wearing a wig in the picture, it is hard to confirm as the actress looked like a natural blonde.

Check out the picture here:

Han So Hee had a rough year in 2024. She has faced a major setback in her career due to the dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol. She was accused of getting involved in a 'transit love' when the Reply 1988 actor was still dating his ex-girlfriend Hyeri. Although she has denied the claims, Han So Hee had to deal with a lot of criticism. Only after 2 weeks, her chaotic relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol end, and the controversy has died down ever since.

She is now gearing up for her return as an actress with Project Y. In the work, she will be seen co-starring with her friend Jeon Jong Seo. The project is currently in discussions to premiere this year. She was also recently seen in Gyeongseong Creature 2, reprising her main role from season 1.

Han So Hee is best known for Nevertheless, My Name, Soundtrack #1, The World of the Married, and more.

