Happy Birthday Wi Ha Joon: Exlopring his acting journey from Something in the Rain to Squid Game and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Wi Ha Joon is a talented actor who rose to fame with his roles in romance dramas like Something in the Rain and Romance is a Bonus Book. On the other hand, he has also worked in hits like The Worst of Evil, Gyeongseong Creature and Squid Game which are action-packed thrillers. This showcases the actor's versatility and talent to pull off any kind of role. He has been in the for almost a decade now and as the actor turns a year older, here is a look at his acting journey.

Wi Ha Joon cuts the cake: A look at his acting journey

Something in the Rain

Something in the Rain is a romance drama which surrounds the life of a woman in her mid-30s who hasn't found true love yet. All her past relationships ended terribly. Due to circumstances, she reunites with the younger brother of her best friend who is now all grown up. He was always a little kid for her but as she sees him as a fully functioning adult, sparks fly between the two. Though they love each other, a larger problem and hesitation lies between the families. Seo Joon Hee lights up Yoon Jin Ah's life and their romance is passionate yet fun-loving.

Wi Ha Joon plays the younger brother of the female lead and the best friend of the male lead.

Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller series by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The series captivated a global audience upon its release in 2021. The story is set against the backdrop of economic hardships and follows desperate participants who compete in children's games for a chance to win a massive cash prize.

The games played by the contestants are both nostalgic and sinister. While there is an innocence of childhood games there is also the brutal reality of survival. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix to be released on December 26 and Season 3 will premiere in 2025.

Wi Ha Joon plays the role of Hwang Jun Ho who is a detective who goes on a search to look for his lost brother. For his search, he transforms into one of the masked men who manage the operations of the game.

Little Women

Little Women is a thriller series which is written by Decision to Leave's Jung Seo Kyo and directed by Queen of Tears' Kim Hee Won. The series follows the story of three sisters who grew up in poverty and work hard to earn money and make their ends meet. One day, the eldest sister gets hold of a huge sum of money and decides to use it to protect her family. Soon she realizes whose money it actually is and how it came into her possession. She finds herself in a standoff against one of the richest people in South Korea.

The middle sister is a reporter with an alcohol problem. But she does not easily bow down in front of money and starts digging for the truth.

The Worst of Evil

Wi Ha Joon was a part of two super hit series in 2023, The Worst of Evil and Gyeongseong Creature. In The Worst of Evil, Wi Ha Joon appears as the drug mafia Jung Ki Chul. It is a conflicting character as despite being a villain, he harbours deep feelings for Eui Jung who is a detective.

The script was written by Jung Min Seok who is also known for Maundy Thursday and Secret Reunion. The project was directed by Park Geun Bum and Han Dong Wook.

Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of a man who is searching for the money which the eldest sister possesses.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The story of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

More about Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon made his debut with the movie Coin Locker Girl in 2015. He is well known for his roles in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight. The actor also skyrocketed into global fame for his part in Squid Game. He has also been a part of popular dramas like Little Women, Something in the Rain 2018, Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again and Worst of Evil. He was recently featured in the drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon alongside Jung Ryeo Won in which he played a charming academic instructor.

Wi Ha Joon has impressed the audience with his excellent performances and talent time and again. From action-packed dramas to slow-burn romances; he has done it all. The actor has also been confirmed for the global series Squid Game Season 2 after his amazing performance in Season 1. Take the quiz on Wi Ha Joon below.

