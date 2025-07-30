3BHK OTT Release: Siddharth’s film to release in Tamil and Telugu but excluding India

3BHK, starring Siddharth in the lead role, hit the big screens on July 4, 2025. Following close to a month after its theatrical release, the coming-of-age drama is slated to arrive on an OTT platform outside India.

When and where to watch 3BHK

3BHK is set to begin streaming outside India on the OTT platform, Simply South, from August 1, 2025. The official update was made by the platform’s social media handle and it will be available in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Advertisement

Sharing the update, the platform penned, “A dream for every middle-class family! Stream the critically acclaimed drama #3BHK in Tamil and Telugu on Simply South from August 1, worldwide, excluding India.”

Additionally, a report by OTTPlay suggests that the flick will be available in India for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but an official confirmation is pending.

See the official update here:

Official promo and plot of 3BHK

3BHK features the story of Vasudevan (played by R Sarathkumar), who resides in a rented home with his wife Shanth and kids - Prabhu and Aarthi. In his life, Vasudevan has one dream to fulfill and that is to own a home in Chennai.

From 2006, the family decided to have a budget for themselves and devised plans to arrange enough savings to own a home of their own. While Vasudevan and Shanthi pitch in by working overtime, their son Prabhu (Siddharth) struggles in school.

Advertisement

Over the years, the family has often been inching closer to fulfilling their dream of owning a home, but eventually, life gets in their way. With rising inflation, education costs, marriage, and health issues, Vasudevan and his family constantly find themselves not achieving their dream.

How Vasudevan, his son Prabhu, and the rest of the family manage to own a home forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of 3BHK

3BHK features Siddharth in the lead role with actors like Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, and Chaithra J Achar playing co-leads. Apart from them, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu, Vivek Prasanna, and Thalaivasal Vijay in supporting roles. Karthi is also part of the flick as a narrator.

The film is directed by Sri Ganesh, who penned the screenplay based on the short story titled 3BHK Veedu by Aravindh Sachidanandam.

With Varshangalkku Shesham fame Amrit Ramnath composing the tracks and tunes, the coming-of-age drama had Dinesh B. Krishnan and Jithin Stanislaus handling the cinematography. Ganesh Siva edited the movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 new South OTT releases to watch this week: Nithiin starrer Thammudu to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7