7 best bridal entry songs for Indian weddings 2025: Saiyaara Reprise to Sajna

The bridal entry in weddings is a deeply emotional moment, especially for girls, where all eyes are on her as she steps into her anticipated future. It plays an important role during marriage ceremonies while symbolizing the transition of the bride from her parental home and embarking on a marital journey. The bridal entry has evolved over the years from a simple walk to a grand and personalized celebration.

Advertisement

We have curated the 7 best bridal wedding entry songs that make your groom fall for you more.

1. Saiyaara Reprise- Saiyaara

Saiyaara Reprise, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is perfect for a serene and emotional bridal entry. The track offers a dreamy and romantic vibe that you will love while walking down the aisle.

2. Kudmayi- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

‘Solah baras ke do kadam chaukhat ke bahar kya gaye….’ these lines from Kudmayi beautifully capture the essence of a bride's journey. Featuring Alia Bhatt, the song is apt for your bridal entry if you connect with the lyrics.

3. Sajna- Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

Sung by Darshan Raval, Sajna is definitely for those brides who are looking for a soulful and expressive entrance. The singer crooned the track during Sangeet for his wife, Dharal Surelia.

4. Din Shagna Da- Phillauri

Featuring Anushka Sharma, Din Shagna Da became insanely popular as a bridal entry song over the years. Some women still prefer to walk down the aisle to this classic bridal entry song. Crooned by Jasleen Royal, it is deeply emotional and gives a traditional vibe, often bringing tears to the eyes.

Advertisement

5. Aaj Sajeya- Goldie Sohel

If you are the coolest bride, Aaj Sajeya is the best option for you. Featuring Alaya F, the track is a sweet and slow melody that creates a fun atmosphere at the wedding. You can also carry sneakers, just like Alaya did in the song.

6. Dekha Tenu- Mr and Mrs Mahi

Dekha Tenu, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is a charming song for a bridal entry that will remind you of Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sung by Mohammad Faiz, it is a recreated version of the original track.

8. Ranjha- Sid X Kiara version ft. The Wedding Filmer

Remember when Kiara Advani made an iconic bridal entry at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra? Kiara walked down the aisle on a recreated version of Ranjha from their film, Shershaah. It is an emotional and very popular choice among brides.

So, which one is your favorite?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 8 Faheem Abdullah songs that deserve a spot on your playlist: From Saiyaara to Sajde