2 new Bollywood films releasing in theaters this week: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2

Friday is quite a special day for all movie lovers, as they get to witness a new release. Well, as we near August 1, we thought of listing down all the Hindi movie releases that are going to hit the screens this Friday. We have a clash of 2 major films belonging to different genres, and it’s going to be interesting to see which one emerges as a winner.

Son of Sardaar 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal

Genre: Comedy, Action, Drama

Release Date: August 1

This one is a sequel to the hit film Son of Sardaar, which starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The sequel is releasing after almost 13 years. This time, the story revolves around Jassi, who moves to Scotland to win his wife (Neeru Bajwa) back. She refuses to come back, leaving him stranded.

He then finds himself in love with a girl belonging to a Pakistani family. He also lands in a mafia setup, which compels him to be a part of the most chaotic Sikh wedding. Well, the trailer of the film and the songs have already created a lot of hype. Now, only time will tell if it performs well at the box office or not.

Dhadak 2

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Genre: Drama

Release Date: August 1

Dhadak 2 is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The story revolves around 2 law students who meet in college and fall in love. Siddhant Chaturvedi belongs to a lower caste and is not comfortable in English. Triptii Dimri, who belongs to an upper caste, helps him with his studies.

Later, the two become good friends and eventually fall in love despite their caste difference. Drama unfolds when society comes to know about their romance, followed by traumatic incidents and much more. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 marks the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, which was headlined by Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is one of the biggest box-office clashes, and with Saiyaara still going strong, it is a tough competition.

