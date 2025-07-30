WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru spotted leaving together after dinner date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru have been making the headlines for quite some time, with speculations about dating each other. Now, the actress and her rumored beau were seen leaving together after having dinner.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru spotted leaving together after dinner

In a papped video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing a long-sleeved white outfit with black stripes. As she walked out of the restaurant, Sam appeared glowing and smiling at the paparazzi.

On the other hand, her rumored bf Raj Nidimoru donned a green-colored shirt, paired with jeans and a baseball cap.

Watch the papped video here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are in a relationship?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been making quite a buzz around their relationship status. Amid rumors about them dating, Sam and Raj were earlier seen spending a trip together in Detroit, USA.

While neither of them has made their relationship official, the vacation pictures were shared by Samantha herself on her social media handle.

For those unaware, the actress and the director apparently fell in love with each other during the shoot of Citadel. Both of them have been spotted together on multiple occasions, with many netizens considering it the actress’ soft launch of her partner.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Shubham. The horror comedy venture featuring newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and more in key roles was bankrolled by the actress herself.

Moving ahead, Samantha will be next seen in the web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role alongside her. Apart from them, the show will have Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal as supporting actors.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that the actress will be appearing in a movie titled Maa Inti Bangaram. The film, expected to be an actioner, is bankrolled under her own production house.

On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru of the Raj & DK duo will be returning to Prime Video with their much-beloved show The Family Man’s Season 3.

