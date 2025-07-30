The Fantastic Four First Steps: Vanessa Kirby Expresses Joy of Working Alongside Robert Downey Jr., Reveals Special Title Given to Actor on Set

Vanessa Kirby made her Marvel debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actress portrayed the role of Sue Storm in the latest release, alongside Pedro Pascal. While the movie is quite loved by the audience, Kirby opened up about her experience on set, especially with Robert Downey Jr. being around at all times.

The actor is set to play the villainous role of Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. While the details of the role have been kept under wraps, the audience got the first glimpse of the character in the post-credit scenes of Matt Shakman directorial.

While the Oscar-winning star had only one scene throughout the film, he made sure to be on the set at all times, looking after the other cast members.

Vanessa Kirby expressed excitement over working with Robert Downey Jr.

While sitting down for an interview with Variety, the actress revealed how she loved having Robert Downey Jr. on the sets of Fantastic Four. The Mission Impossible star stated, “Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there.” Moreover, the British native revealed that she gave the title of godfather to the actor. Further in the talks, Kirby claimed, “He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us.”

While the actress and Downey Jr. hardly shared the screen space in the new movie, the fans can expect to see a lot of them together in Doomsday.

Kirby will reprise her role of Sue Storm and join a star-studded cast, including the original avengers, the new avengers, and her co-actors from Fantastic Four. All of them will team up to fight the evil of Dr. Doom.

Further in the conversation with the media portal, Vanessa reflected on her character’s leadership qualities that played a major role in her decision-making. The actress said, “It’s a testament to Matt Shakman’s vision for her and wanting to be faithful to the comics. It was such a pleasure to go back and read Sue from 1961.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running successfully in theaters, while Avengers: Doomsday will hit the screens in December 2026.

