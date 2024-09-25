Happy Ryu Jun Yeol Day: Exploring 5 reasons why his character was an ideal pairing with Hyeri in Reply 1988

With multiple hit movies and TV shows, actor Ryu Jun Yeol has become one of the most recognized names in the South Korean entertainment industry. He started his acting career in independent films, but it was his role in the 2015 feature film Socialphobia that first caught the public's attention.

Ryu Jun Yeol's major breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed television series Reply 1988, which became the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at that time. This role earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor – Television, solidifying his status as a rising star.

Since then, he has starred in hit films like The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, and more. He’s also recognized for his impressive roles in the two-part action blockbusters Alienoid and Alienoid: Return to the Future.

Ryu Jun Yeol has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including awards from the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Buil Film Awards, Chunsa Film Art Awards, London East Asian Film Festival, and New York Asian Film Festival. Beyond his film work, Jun Yeol is actively involved in social and environmental activism and has a passion for photography. As the star turns 38 today, let’s take a look at his Reply 1988 character and why he was a better choice for Hyeri in the series.

Reply 1988 plot

An all-time favorite among K-drama fans, Reply 1988 is a heartfelt celebration of nostalgia and the true meaning of friendship. Set against the backdrop of 1988, as Seoul eagerly prepares for the Summer Olympics, we meet the close-knit community of Ssangmun-dong.

Among the lovable characters are the spirited slacker Deok Sun (Hyeri) who is the only girl in the group, the introverted go champion Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), the dependable model student Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), the quietly observant Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), and the goofy, easygoing Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). Having been inseparable since childhood, they now stand on the brink of adulthood. As the world around them begins to change, their unwavering bond remains a comforting constant.

In them, you’ll see reflections of your own teenage years—sneaking past parents, getting into school trouble, fighting over the last bite of ramyun and pizza, or wrestling for the latest VHS blockbuster or a new album on cassette. Whatever the adventure, they face it together, through thick and thin. Reply 1988 is a nostalgic throwback to those simpler times when life and relationships felt more uncomplicated and carefree.

Reasons why Ryu Jun Yeol’s character was a better choice for Hyeri’s character in the series

The ultimate showdown in K-drama fandoms, Reply 1988, premiered in November 2015, written by Lee Woo Jung, who also penned Reply 1997 and Reply 1994. Given the earlier series, many viewers anticipated that Deok Sun (Hyeri) would end up with Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol). However, to the surprise of many in South Korea, she chose the aloof genius Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). This twist sparked one of the biggest fan wars in K-drama history—Jung Hwan vs. Choi Taek.

Amazing chemistry

Regardless of who loved whom more, one thing is clear: Jung Hwan and Deok Sun had the best chemistry and the most touching moments in the entire series. Many fans found themselves rooting for Team Jung Hwan, especially after the iconic alley scene where he and Deok Sun stood close together, having just escaped from Dong Ryong’s dad. The chemistry was palpable, and you could really feel the tension, particularly since Jung Hwan had already developed feelings for her by that point.

Additionally, every time Deok Sun steps outside, we see Jung Hwan coming out to feed the dog. It later becomes clear that feeding the dog was just an excuse to catch a glimpse of her. One memorable moment occurs when Deok Sun is practicing for the upcoming Olympics parade as he secretly watches her, highlighting the sweet lengths Jung Hwan goes to just to be near her.

Feeling of comfort

From the very beginning, it's clear that Deok Sun feels most at ease with Jung Hwan. He has always been a shoulder to lean on for his crush and childhood friend, even without confessing his true feelings. Among all her friends, he is the one she can openly express her emotions to, whether that means sharing her joys or playfully hitting him when she’s upset—even if it has nothing to do with him. Their bond is a beautiful testament to their deep connection.

His acts of service

Jung Hwan never hesitates to show his support for Deok Sun. When her friends get injured just before the competition, and she desperately wants to win the cassette player, he steps up and dances on stage with his friends to help her succeed.

In another touching moment, he worries about Deok Sun struggling to stay steady on a moving bus but hesitates to assist her, leading to a humorous mishap where she grabs him and rips his shirt open. The expressions on both their faces at the end of that scene are absolutely priceless!

When it starts raining, Jung Hwan waits outside with an umbrella for Deok Sun while she’s in the study room. Although she may not have realized he was waiting for her every night, this moment clearly shows his dedication. If she hadn’t been misled into thinking Sun Woo was interested in her, Jung Hwan’s thoughtful actions could have made a significant impact on their relationship.

How he keeps dropping hints about liking her

Jung Hwan would make up cute excuses whenever Deok Sun asked what he was doing, and that sweetness gave everyone butterflies. After her friends insist that Jung Hwan likes her, Deok Sun struggles to put him to the test, as they suggest. Even though she doesn’t directly ask him, Jung Hwan senses that something is troubling her. Later that evening, when she finally gathers the courage to test him, she hears the answer she’s been waiting for all day, bringing joy not just to her but to all of us watching.

When Jung Hwan discovers that Deok Sun really wants a pair of pink gloves for Christmas, he buys her a pair, even though he isn't her Secret Santa. Her excitement upon receiving the gloves and his anxious anticipation to see her reaction is simply priceless. At one point, he nearly confesses his feelings by asking her to think about why he’s doing all this for her. If Deok Sun had picked up on his hints, perhaps their relationship would have taken a different turn.

Her happiness mattered to him more than his

When Taek confesses his feelings for Deok Sun to his friends, our heart breaks for Jung Hwan as everyone sees the pain on his face. At that moment, it was clear that if it had been anyone but Taek, Jung Hwan would have felt justified in fighting for her. But with Taek in the picture, he felt he couldn’t compete. Just as he was starting to open up to Deok Sun, watching him try to distance himself from her was truly heartbreaking.

When he finally confesses his feelings but realizes she might be happier with Taek, he finds a sense of closure. Jung Hwan comes to understand that his countless hesitations held him back, and he recognizes that Deok Sun deserves someone who can fully give his heart. This emotional maturity transforms Jung Hwan into a new, better one, ready to embrace the next chapter of his life.

