76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Hiroyuki Sanada Makes History As He Becomes First Japanese Star To Win Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series For Shogun

It was an “east meets west” moment for Hiroyuki Sanada, who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Sanada, who recently became the first Japanese actor to win in the aforementioned category of one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, led the Hulu series Shogun as Yoshii Toranaga.

A surprised Sanada stepped onto the stage of the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, on September 15.

“I am beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees,” the Army of the Dead actor stated as he nabbed the accolade. Further continuing his acceptance speech, Sanada thanked Hulu, FX as well as Disney, along with his team, who believed in him, as they together worked on his role.

He further also thanked the whole cast and crew of the feudal Japanese series, for their support, who helped Sanada to bring a remarkable character to life. Calling Shogun a dream project, in his strong and convincing tone, the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor also added that the series taught him that by working together, a better life can be achieved.

The series Shogun also marked its presence among other nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, while Anna Sawai, who plays the character of Toda Mariko, won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The series also won in the Outstanding Drama Series as well as Directing for a Drama Series category, while being nominated for Writing for a Drama Series as well.

Besides Shogun, Hiroyuki Sanada is also known for his absolute acting skills in movies like The Last Samurai, where he shared the screen with the highly acclaimed Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, besides John Wick, Sanada has starred alongside Keanu Reeves in 47 Ronnin and alongside Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Shogun is a historical series that focuses on feudal Japan and is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

The series is famously based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell of the same name.

Alongside Sanada, Sawai, and other names who were seen in the nominations of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Shogun also brings a great cast to the screen such as Cosmo Jarvis, Eushin Lee, and more.

