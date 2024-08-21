8 Roles Henry Cavill Could Play In The MCU After His Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

Henry Cavill, who has stepped down from Superman due to a DCEU shakeup, is now a potential candidate for Marvel Studios. Despite his talent and star power, the MCU's multiverse offers infinite possibilities for Cavill.Whilst some spots are taken, the MCU's multiverse opens a gateway of infinite possibilities, and endless roles that Cavill could try out. After all, this is Superman, so he needs someone truly iconic if he is to come over to Marvel, and it seems like Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine proves just that.

Here are 8 roles Henry Cavill could play in the MCU.

1. Captain Britain

Henry Cavill, while not suitable for Captain America, can effectively represent the entire of Britain in the MCU. Captain Britain, a brave leader, deserves an iconic character who can make him as iconic on screen as he is on the Marvel pages, and Cavill fits the bill perfectly for this role.

Captain Britain's mystical powers will allow Cavill to enjoy more in the MCU's playground, and his responsibility for Britain and the Omniverse could lead to various stories. The introduction of the Captain could introduce lesser-known heroes who deserve the Iron Man treatment, bringing a new age to the MCU.

2. The Beyonder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to release its biggest movie yet, Secret Wars, in 2027. Fans are speculating about the plot, with the Beyonder, a powerful character, yet to be confirmed, who allows the Beyonder to experience the Marvel Universe.

With a character with the utmost responsibility for changing the time and shape of the MCU, it would be great to see Henry Cavill lead the charge, holding that responsibility on his shoulders to usher in a new age for the MCU. It would be poetic if the man to bring forth a new MCU is the man who brought forward DC's first cinematic universe.

3. Mister Sinister

Mister Sinister, a largely unnamed X-Men villain, is a fan favorite in comics due to his deep interest in Mutants and desire to use their genetic material to create the strongest species. Henry Cavill could potentially play Sinister, as he could be a loyal foe to the X-Men and Mutantkind. As the Mutant Saga begins in the MCU, introducing villains like Sinister could challenge the new X-Men.

4. Hyperion

Marvel creators Jonathan Hickman and Jerome Opena have revamped Hyperion, a stoic, confident, and powerful Eternal character from another reality. Hyperion, with incredible powers like Superman, is an elite meta-casting for Henry Cavill, serving as a powerful alternative to Superman.

Henry Cavill's portrayal of Hyperion, a character from a different reality, would be a great addition to Avengers: Secret Wars, as he can easily transition from the red cape to the yellow one, making it an interesting and deserved choice.

5. Union Jack

Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman, could be a great addition to the Marvel roster, particularly with Britain's Union Jack. Although not well-known, Cavill's star power could make Union Jack an A-lister for the Marvel heroes roster.

Union Jack is strong, and his defining backstory could provide Cavill with enough draw thanks to the drama associated with his character. It would also be interesting to see Cavill play someone with no powers, almost like a meta-casting of his time as the inverse of Superman, plus, it would be nice to see the Brit play another Brit, especially one with strong ties to Captain America and the defense of Britain.

6. Wolverine

Henry Cavill, who has already appeared as Wolverine in the MCU through a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, is a popular casting choice among fans and creators. Despite his hulking height, Cavill's mutton chops and fierce personality make him a suitable choice for the role. If anyone is supposed to take over from Hugh Jackman, Cavill should be considered.

7. Cyclops

The casting of Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, is equally popular as Wolverine's. Henry Cavill's charisma and Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Cyclops make him a cooler character, allowing him to maintain his leadership position in the MCU and avoid becoming second-place to Wolverine.

Cavill has experience playing stoic leaders. After all, this was Superman. With his height and his calculating presence, Cavill could bring Scott Summers to life, allowing for strength and respect to be shown in live-action as Cyclops leads the X-Men and juggles his own personal problems.

8. Sabretooth

The MCU needs a competent Wolverine, not Henry Cavill, to counter the iconic Sabretooth, who lives to cause Wolverine immense pain and grief. Cavill is the right size for the job, as he possesses the lust for violence and the ability to cause immense grief.

Whether the MCU makes Sabretooth Wolverine's brother, or just a rival in the Weapon X program, having an experienced actor play Victor Creed would elevate the chemistry between the two. Sabretooth's cruelty and sadistic nature could be fun to see Cavill sink his teeth into.

