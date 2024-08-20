‘A Pioneer’: Oprah Winfrey Pays Tribute To Phil Donahue As The Legendary Talk Show Host Passes Away At 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Phil Donahue was an iconic talk show host, renowned for addressing provocative topics. The host of The Donahue Show recently passed away at the age of 88, prompting many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, to honor the esteemed journalist in their unique ways, expressing their thoughts and condolences.

Taking to social media, the host and the producer, Winfrey came forth sharing her memories attached to Phil Donahue.

In her post that was uploaded on her social media, Oprah Winfrey mentioned that the Oprah Show was able to become a reality only because of Phil Donahue. She addressed the late talk show host as the first one who proved that the “daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously.”

Her post further read, “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it.”

In her post, Oprah Winfrey concluded by adding, “Rest in peace Phil,” along with an emoji of a dove.

This social media post by the What I Know for Sure author also saw an old black-and-white picture of herself and Phil Donahue hugging each other.

The saddening news of Phil Donahue was first reported by the Today show. The outlet had reported a statement from his family that mentioned that the TV host had died in his house on Sunday.

The report also mentioned that Phil Donahue was surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas along with his sister, the host’s children as well as the grandchildren, and also his “golden retriever, Charlie."

As per PEOPLE, the legendary television personality died from a prolonged illness, on August 18, 2024.

Phil Donahue has been always appreciated for his approach toward some really untouchable topics. He took his audience to the Ohio State Penitentiary doing a weeklong series back in 1971.

With that, he was also the first TV host to interact with the in-studio audience during his show. That was the first time when the audience had the chance to ask questions to the celebrity host.

Phil Donahue even talked about the issues related to child abuse in the Catholic Church, race relations as well as feminism.

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas tied the knot on May 21, 1980, as stated by PEOPLE.

