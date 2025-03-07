Amber Rose Claims Kanye West Dresses His Partners for Public Desire: 'This Is Who He Is'

Amber Rose has a few insights about her former partner, Kanye West. The creator of OnlyFans recently mentioned why the rapper dresses his women in a very revealing way.

Making an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday, Amber Rose stated that Kanye West is surely behind the dressing of Bianca Censori. The highly acclaimed personality was talking about the Grammy Red Carpet, where Censori showed up nearly naked.

While having a discussion with Shannon Sharpe, Rose added that the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist did the same to her and even Kim Kardashian.

When the host asked Amber Rose why Kanye West likes to have his partners dressed in such a way, she replied, "He wants other men to want to f**k his women. That's what he's into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women."

She went on to add that the rapper even likes his “friends to want to f**k his girlfriend.” also mentioning that, in fact, he wants all the people in the room to feel that his partner is the most desirable in it. "This is who he is," she added.

It is crucial to know that it is not the first time that Amber Rose has made such comments about Ye. Last year, she claimed that Kanye West had forced her to dress seductively despite her conservative views.

On an episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Rose added that she had been conservative since the time she was young. However, when she started dating Kanye West, Amber Rose claims she was turned into "this sexpot type of girl."

Adding that her relationship with Ye was her first time dating a celebrity, she continued that Kanye West knows a lot about fashion and that “he always wanted me to dress very sexy."

For those unversed, Amber Rose and Kanye West dated for two years from 2008 to 2010.