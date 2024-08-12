Angela Bassett, Kelly Ripa, James Cameron Among Stars Honored At Disney Legends Ceremony Alongside Harrison Ford And Miley Cyrus

The D23 Expo 2024 has announced its legendary names, who played a vital role in bringing the epic tales to life. The event, which was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, recognized some of the iconic stars on its concluding day.

On Sunday, August 11, the Disney Legends Awards event announced the names that have been helping the studios with their delivery of fabled stories.

At the event, Angela Basset was called upon to the stage for the accolade, as she has shared her skills with the studios for over three decades. The actress was seen in Touchstone’s What’s Love Got to Do With It, then in National Geographic’s The Flood as a narrator, as well as the Disney+ docuseries The Imagineering Story. With all of that, the actress was also recognized as a legend by Disney Studios for her Oscar-nominated performance as Queen Ramonda in the MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ryan Coogler was the one to introduce the actress on stage, following which Basset stated that she is grateful to everyone who has supported her during the time she was climbing the steps to become a great actress.

Later, James Cameron became one of the honorees to receive the Disney Legends award. He was introduced by the Titanic actress Kate Winslet via a video message. Winslet addressed the epic director, stating that she isn't sure if anyone else besides him will ever be able to make a film with as intense an imagination as he has had over the years.

Advertisement

The actress later introduced Zoe Saldana, who presented the accolade to James Cameron, thanking him for having her in the epic Avatar franchise.

In his speech, the True Lies director spoke of the artists who have supported him during his journey of filmmaking. Cameron also remembered his producing partner Jon Landau, who passed away last month, stating that everyone in the Avatar family misses him a lot, while also calling him an unsung Disney legend.

Besides Avatar, Cameron has even worked with Disney on documentaries in partnership with National Geographic, such as Secrets of the Whales, and Secrets of the Elephants.

Later in the evening, Kelly Ripa was presented with the Disney Legend award by her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest took time to introduce Ripa, calling her a storyteller with no match who is even great at making people comfortable.

As she accepted the accolade, the talk show host thanked her husband, Mark Conseulos, while telling some R-rated jokes. During the acceptance speech, Kelly Ripa stated that she met her husband on the set of All My Children, while also joking that she and her husband later made “children right backstage in Disney labs.”

Advertisement

Besides Ripa, Cameron, and Bassett, the other Disney Legend honorees of the night were James L. Brooks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, and John Williams, as well as Miley Cyrus and costume designer Colleen Atwood.

The event also honored the late Marvel comic artist Steve Ditko, along with the illustrator Joe Rohde and animator Mark Henn.

ALSO READ: 'No Such Thing As Failure': Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Speech As She Becomes Youngest Recipient Of Disney Legends Award At D23 Expo