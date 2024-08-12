Harrison Ford Gets Honored With Disney Legends Award At D23 Expo; Delivers Emotional Acceptance Speech Saying, 'To Be Able To Work...'

Harrison Ford is surely a legend, and he was officially declared one during the D23 Expo 2024. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has brought the character of Han Solo to life, got emotional as he took to the stage and accepted the award.

The D23 Expo has been an epic event, bringing in an abundance of memories for its attendees. From announcing movies and series that are sure to get you all super excited, the highly acclaimed event even had its own award ceremony.

During this section of the event, the actor who has given us some of the best entries, such as Blade Runner, Air Force One, and more, was honored with an award everyone, including Harrison Ford himself, will remember for life.

On Sunday, August 11, Harrison Ford was honored with the Disney Legend Award from the Walt Disney Company. The accolade was given to Ford for his most-remembered acting in movie franchises like Star Wars as well as the epic tales of Indiana Jones.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, so the company was surely proud of the actor’s delivery as the space adventurer and also the ever-loved archaeologist Indiana Jones. Both of these roles already make him one of the most iconic actors for Disney Studios, but the Six Days, Seven Nights star will even be seen joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another epic project from Disney.

While accepting the award, the star was seen getting emotional and stating that the stories he has worked on till now are for and about the audience.

He further added, “To be able to work in that area is a privilege.”

Ford also mentioned that he loves the life that the movies and his fans have given him, and that he is grateful for the people he has worked with.

Disney CEO Bob Iger took to the stage and announced the Witness actor's name, to a grand applause from the audience. The award announcement was the first one of the evening, during which Iger also acknowledged Ford as the actor who “is the definition of a leading man, who stands alone in a category all his own.”

Following a montage of the years of work delivered by Harrison Ford, the actor was welcomed on stage with a legendary standing ovation.

Ford will be next seen portraying the character of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the movie Captain America: Brave New World. While the same character was previously being played by William Hurt, the role has been passed onto Ford following the former’s death. Harrison Ford will also play the US military personnel’s alter ego, Red Hulk, this time.

