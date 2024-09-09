Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Honors Her With Standing Ovation At TIFF 2024 Premiere Of Her Upcoming Directorial Film Without Blood

Angelina Jolie recently attended the premiere of her upcoming war drama directorial film Without Blood at the Toronto Film Festival. Jolie's son, Pax, also accompanied her at the event, as he worked in the assistant director department for his mother's latest movie. Pax, who the Maleficent actress shared with her former husband Brad Pitt, honored her with a standing ovation at the event. Read on further to know more details!

Angelina Jolie's latest directorial film, Without Blood, was recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. After receiving a thrilling response for her upcoming movie Maria at the Venice Film Festival, Jolie is now supporting her latest war drama, which stars Salma Hayek in a leading role as Nina.

According to People magazine, after the screening, held at the TIFF Lightbox theater, Jolie and cast members Hayek and Demián Bichir participated in a Q&A session led by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

The publication noted that after their discussion ended, her son Pax joined the audience in applauding the cast with a standing ovation. He was seated in the audience near Francois-Henri Pinault, Hayek's husband, and paid tribute to his mother and the people involved in the project.

Hayek also praised Jolie's sons, Maddox and Pax, revealing that they worked extremely hard on the set, as she told the magazine recently that Jolie was "very professional with them" on set. The actress added that they are very "serious" about what they do, noting that although the Eternals actress is "demanding," Maddox and Pax earned the crew's respect and maintained a professional demeanor.

The House of Gucci star further mentioned, "It is kind of funny. I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful.'"

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with the magazine, Angelina Jolie discussed her latest film, Without Blood, and her experience working with her sons, who both took on roles in the assistant director department. Jolie told the publication, "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

The actress further shared what intrigued her to make the film, based on Alessandro Barrico’s acclaimed novel. She mentioned that the book had a significant "impact "on her, as it has on many others, and emphasized that it explores themes and questions that are "important" to discuss.