Exploring Pax Jolie-Pitt’s Health As He Steps Out With Mom Angelina Jolie For The First Time Since E-Bike Accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was spotted for the first time on Wednesday, September 3, following his e-bike accident in late July. The 20-year-old, per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, was seen with a purple cast around his right forearm but looked healthy otherwise as he stepped out with his mom for lunch in Beverly Hills.

The youngster seemingly tried to hide from the paparazzi as he opted for a black bucket hat with matching shades and held his hand up to his face while making his way down the sidewalk beside his mom, who arrived in LA recently after showcasing her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival. He completed his look with a white T-shirt, black vest, dark jeans, and white Converse shoes. Jolie, for her part, looked semi-cozy in a top and cardigan with harmonizing slacks. The Maleficent actress accessorized with black sunglasses and tan heels, perfectly aligning with the preliminary autumn weather.

Jolie, who shares all six of her kids with Brad Pitt, had her hair pulled back in a slicked ponytail as she carried a to-go bag in one of her hands after her lunch date with Pax.

On July 29, Jolie-Pitt was riding his e-bike down Los Feliz Boulevard in L.A. during the rush after-office hour when he slammed into the back of a car, which had been stationary at a red light, law enforcement told TMZ. The outlet reported that the youngster was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lola Cavalli, one of the first people on the scene of the accident, recalled how she assisted Jolie-Pitt until the paramedics arrived in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I didn’t see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak, and since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure because it was on the head.”

Cavalli noted that although the Hollywood scion was not profusely bleeding, she did see a stream of blood coming out of his mouth.

As the emergency response team arrived at the scene, Jolie-Pitt was taken to the hospital, where he sought treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Angie reportedly remained by her son’s side until he was released from the healthcare facility in early August.

An insider previously told Page Six that Jolie-Pitt has been in multiple e-bike accidents in the past. He apparently is not big on wearing safety gear.

“His friends are concerned about him,” the publication’s insider explained.

