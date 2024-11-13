Are Celebrities Paying Off Sean Diddy Combs’s Alleged Victims? Here’s What Rapper Ray J Claims

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

Singer-songwriter Ray J claims that many celebrities allegedly contacted him as they were scared about their association with Sean Diddy Combs. The former appeared in TMZ's new TUBI documentary called The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs and alleged that the affiliates are trying to pay off the victims in exchange for their silence.

The documentary also featured attorney Tony Buzbee who claimed that the rapper sent a demand letter with an ultimatum to all the high-profile celebs associated with him to either pay up or face the lawsuit. Ray appeared nervous while talking about his contact with Diddy’s potential affiliates and stopped talking after realizing he’d already said too much.

Reportedly, Diddy’s alleged sex tapes have been accumulated by the Feds and all the high-profile celebs who are captured in those alleged freak-off videos will be answerable to the court.

The music mogul found himself embroiled in sexual assault and sex trafficking charges after multiple claimants filed lawsuits against him. He was arrested in September 2024, based on the allegations. The rapper denied all charges and applied for bail twice but both times it was met with rejection.

Diddy recently filed to expedite a gag order against one of the claimants who alleged on social media that he owned the rapper’s alleged sex tapes. The music mogul’s attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, pleaded to the court that these extrajudicial statements should be neglected to provide him a fair trial.

The lawyers claimed that basing judgment on claims that have been released after the trial proceedings began can indirectly influence the final and undermine “Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.” Amid the legal proceedings and with Diddy behind bars, his kids Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, King Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, Love Combs, 1, and the twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17 stood up in support for his father.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD,” Diddy’s son Quincy wrote in his Instagram post.

