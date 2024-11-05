Sean Diddy Combs Claims An Eye Witness Is Lying About His Alleged Sex Tapes; Music Mogul To Expedite Gag Order

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and drugs

Sean Diddy Combs has filed to expedite a gag order motion after an eyewitness told the press that he owned some of his alleged sex tapes. The music mogul’s attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, wrote to the Judge that people making such claims are “undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.”

In the aftermath, the rapper has filed a motion to restrict extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses, as per the letter obtained by Page Six. The statement further claimed that since Diddy’s trials are ongoing, extrajudicial statements might have an impact on the judgment and that it would be fair for the rapper if those claims were neglected.

This was followed by several articles about Courtney Burgess, a man who testified for possessing Diddy’s alleged sex tapes. “Over the past several days, a grand jury witness and his attorney have given multiple interviews – including outside the courthouse immediately following his apparent grand jury testimony,” the rapper’s attorneys wrote in the letter.

They also claimed that Burgess “was subpoenaed” after he made these allegations on public platforms like social media making claims that he possessed videos of celebrities, including minors, being sexually assaulted. The news spread like wildfire through those platforms and created an impression against Diddy.

The lawyers alleged that the news was false and that “the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial.” Diddy’s legal team is asking the judge for a court order “restraining the speech of potential witnesses and their counsel.”

On October 31, Burgess appeared on NewsNation’s Banfield segment and made claims about the rapper’s ex Kim Porter allegedly giving him 11 flash drives that contained videos before her death. The videos allegedly featured eight celebrities, six men and two women, and two or three underage individuals and according to Burgess, they appeared to be under the influence and were seemingly “victims” and not “perpetrators.”

The prosecutors previously opposed the gag order claiming that the plaintiffs or complainants of the case are in civil litigation and outside the scope of criminal court.