Are Kaia Gerber And Lewis Pullman Dating? Know DEETS About Their Latest Outing

It seems that Kaia Gerber and Bill Pullman are allegedly hitting it off. The model and actress first made it to headlines because of her reported split from Dune: Part Two actor Austin Butler.

According to Extra, on January 29, Wednesday, the Bottoms star was seen with actor Bill Pullman’s son, Lewis Pullman, who is also an actor. They were reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles. As per the aforementioned publication, the model was also spotted holding Pullman’s arms. The report stated that the duo probably celebrated his 32nd birthday, which fell on that same day.

Both of the celebrities kept it casual when it came to their outfits. The model donned a denim jacket and wide-leg pants, along with a scarf. On the other hand, Lewis was seen wearing a white T-shirt, a dark jacket, and denim. He reportedly topped his look with a cap.

This alleged pair was also spotted previously with one another, as they reportedly spent time on a beach in Cabo San Lucas early in January. At the time, the actor was not noticed by photographers. And he donned the same cap as well, per Extra.

According to Deux Moi, both Gerber and Pullman were also seen alongside each other “at a bar in Los Felix.”

When the news about the model and her now ex-Austin Butler’s parting ways rolled, it surely shocked their fans. This news came out weeks ago, but they reportedly broke up at the end of 2024.

Advertisement

About the ex-pair, an insider revealed to TMZ that their relationship “just simply ran its course after a good three years together.” The source added that there was no “bad blood: between both parties.

The couple was last spotted in New York City in October, per Extra. As per the reports, the actor was also not present during the model’s vacation in Mexico, which was also accompanied by her parents—Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber.