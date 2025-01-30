Can Taylor Swift End Her Historic Losing Streak at Grammys This Year? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift is the most-nominated artist in the history of the Song of the Year category at the Grammys, with eight career nominations. However, she has never won in this category.

This year, she is nominated once again, and some believe that her luck might finally change. Billboard’s Jason Lipshutz thinks that Swift’s duet with Post Malone, Fortnight, could break her losing streak.

“That last part changes on Sunday,” Lipshutz said. “Although I don’t think an Album of the Year win for The Tortured Poets Department is likely, Fortnight snaps her Song of the Year losing streak.”

Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was the biggest release of 2024 worldwide. Despite its massive commercial success, industry experts say that album sales alone do not determine Grammy wins.

Kyle Denis from Billboard believes that Swift might not be a frontrunner this year. “I think that unlucky person might be Taylor this year,” Denis said.

“The Tortured Poets Department is the highest-selling album recognized across the show’s 90+ categories, but Grammys aren’t solely determined by commercial statistics.” He also stated that since Swift won Album of the Year last year for Midnights, voters might choose to recognize other artists instead.

Eric Renner Brown shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s chances at the Grammys. While he believes her latest album is not as strong as her previous Grammy-winning work, he does not rule out a big night for her. “When it comes to the Grammys, I’ve learned not to bet against Taylor Swift,” Brown said.

He further stated that The Tortured Poets Department is a sharp decline from the quality of her previous Grammy-winning work, not to mention inferior to much of the other music she’s competing against. He added that it’s still easy to envision Swift walking away with a bunch of Grammy gold this Sunday.

Despite her six nominations, some believe Swift might not win any of them. Billboard’s Katie Atkinson pointed out that other artists are getting more attention in major categories.

Atkinson said that while Swift has six nominations, there seems to be more buzz around many other artists, especially in the top categories. With strong competition, it remains to be seen whether Swift will break her losing streak or leave without a win.

