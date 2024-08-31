Artem Chigvintsev's 911 Call Provides Detailed Insight Into Alleged Fight That May Have Led To His Arrest: 'His Wife Threw Shoes At...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

In light of Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence incident, the audio clip of the 911 call has been released. The call confirms that Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Garcia was present during the altercation.

As per a recent report by TMZ, the outlet that obtained the details of the incident on Friday, the dispatcher has stated the reporting party, who happens to be Artem Chigvintsev has himself called for a medical request. However, “he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at the [reporting party],” the dispatcher stated in the clip that was obtained by the above-mentioned outlet.

As per Page Six, authorities were even informed that at the time of the altercation, a child was also present on the scene. This seemingly might be the 4-year-old son of the couple, Matteo, Page Six has reported, although the kid's name was not disclosed on the call.

The dispatcher has also affirmed that there were injuries sustained by someone included in the incident and that a medical team was on its way.

According to a report by Page Six, a spokesperson for Napa County’s Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the alleged victim or the eyewitness had sustained an “apparent injury.”

Although Nikki Garcia, previously known as Bella, who happens to be a former wrestler has not yet been confirmed to be the alleged victim, her name has been brought up by the dispatcher during the call.

The 911 dispatcher also stated that besides having an active verbal dispute going on in the background, the scene also had an “active” disturbance in peace.

As per Page Six, the officers had enough proof to arrest Artem Chigvintsev for a felony of domestic violence charge, following their investigation. The former Dancing With The Stars fame was then sent to Napa County Jail after his arrest on August 29.

However, the Russian dancing icon was later released on the same day around 2: 1 pm local time after he paid for his bail. The highly acclaimed dancer had to pay $25,000 for his bail.

A hearing related to the incident is due; however, no specific date has yet been announced. Arem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia first met on the set of DWTS back in the year 2017, and they welcomed their son into this world in July 2020.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

