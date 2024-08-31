I'm In Complete Shock': DWTS' Cheryl Burke Reacts To Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Artem Chigvintsev, a well-known dancer from Dancing With the Stars, was recently arrested in Napa Valley. Following this news, his co-star and someone who considers him a family, Cheryl Burke, expressed that she is in shock.

Opening up about it on the latest episode of her Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, Burke began to explain her state just hours after Chigvintsev's arrest. Burke revealed that she and Chigvintsev lived and grew up together in her family home situated in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news... which I am in complete shock about," Burke said while talking during the episode that was recorded on Thursday.

Burke further described that she feels very emotional hearing the news of Chigvintsev’s arrest and also because domestic violence is being alleged in reports. "I’m not going to say that he was charged with [that] but allegedly, domestic violence was the issue," Burke continued.

The former DWTS fame also noted the hefty amount of $25,000 that Chigvintsev had to pay for the bail. During her podcast, Burke then went on to add that it is really hard for her to accept the fact that Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested in a case of domestic violence. She hoped that everybody is doing fine who is involved in the related incident.

“Domestic violence is serious,” Burke asserted, also stating that Chigvintsev’s 4-year-old son Matteo and his wife Nikki Garcia are both ok.

Further explaining her state of shock, Burke went on to add that Artem and domestic violence don't really go with each other.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested and charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant on August 28. While the victim has not been named yet, reports suggest that it could be Chigvintsev’s wife, Garcia, a former wrestler.

As per reports by TMZ, Chigvintsev had himself called 911 around 8:30 am for a medical emergency. But then he called back and asked the emergency service not to come.

The police, however, still responded to the call and visited the location, his home in Napa Valley, on Thursday morning.

Following their visit, they arrested Chigvintsev after observing injuries on the alleged undisclosed victim. Burke and Chigvintsev have competed against each other in the dancing competition for around seven times and have maintained their friendship even after Burke officially retired in 2022.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

