Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Azealia Banks for Body-Shaming Comments on Her Met Gala 2025 Look: 'Get Therapy...'

Azealia Banks and Bebe Rexha have indulged in an online feud amid the rapper’s comments about the latter’s look at the Met Gala 2025. The Meant to Be crooner stepped on the blue carpet wearing a black gown with a plunging neckline and a diamond necklace. However, the 212 rapper wasn’t too pleased with her appearance and took a dig.

On her social media, Banks shared her thoughts on Rexha’s Met Gala look and wrote, "Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something.”

The post further read, "It's giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening."

However, the In the Name of Love singer clapped back at the body-shaming comments passed by her fellow artist and asked if Banks "might wanna jump on some type of therapy.” She further wrote that the antidepressant “lexapro worked great for me. Something that helps with the deep-rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it."

A few minutes later, the musician came back online and hoped for a conclusion as she wrote in the follow-up thread, "Ok I'm gonna go and enjoy my day now. Have a good day everyone love you."

Rexha has previously opened up about her struggles with PCOS and infertility. She went on to claim that she is tired of people commenting about her body weight.

In a now-deleted post, the musician had revealed, "I got pregnant, and it didn't work out, and I've been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you'll think twice before commenting on anyone's body."

While Rexha hoped to shut down the feud, Banks fired again with lengthy posts. The rapper commented on Lexapro, claiming that weight gain is the side effect of taking the drug and that she should get off it.

Apart from Bebe Rexha, Banks also passed critical comments about various other celebrities’ Met Gala looks, including Sabrina Carpenter and Katy Perry’s AI-generated picture.

