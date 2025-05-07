Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss Amid Met Gala 2025 Backlash: ‘I’ve Been Carrying That Pain’

Bebe Rexha pushes back against body shaming over her Met Gala 2025 appearance, revealing a heartbreaking pregnancy loss. The singer donned a dramatic tulle Christian Siriano outfit at the fashion industry's biggest night, which was heavily criticized by many, including Azealia Banks.

Rexha, who recently came under fire for her body weight, announced she had just lost a pregnancy. She revealed that she had been quietly dealing with severe emotional trauma.

The 35-year-old multi-hitmaker spoke out against the criticism in an X (formerly Twitter) now-deleted post on May 6, venting frustration at continued remarks regarding her figure. She told her followers she has been suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility," the singer wrote. PCOS is a condition well-documented to affect fertility and contribute to weight changes.

Rexha revealed that she had just gone through a pregnancy that had been lost, a very painful experience that she had never publicly shared before. The Say My Name singer said she felt no duty to make such a personal revelation but hoped thereby to foster more sensitivity about commenting on the bodies of others.

"I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out, and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body," she added.

This comes as a direct response to fellow artist Azealia Banks' sharp jabs at her Christian Siriano look. "Sis gives me—a hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving Implanon/NuvaRing she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her)," Banks tweeted on the first Monday of May.

Rexha quoted Banks' tweet, captioning, "And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis. Lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep-rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it."

In a second X post, Rexha wished her followers a good day and thanked them for their support.

Rexha has been open through the years about her PCOS diagnosis and its effects on her well-being. She has previously posted in a TikTok video in 2024 that a ruptured ovarian cyst recently sent her to urgent care, initially thought to be appendicitis.

Despite the difficulties, Bebe Rexha has strived to keep a positive attitude. Meanwhile, Azealia Banks has yet to respond to Rexha calling the rapper out.

