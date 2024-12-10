Bella Hadid Wins Prestigious Rodeo Honor For Cutting Horse Performances: 'We’re Proud'

Bella Hadid added another impressive feat to her name. She became the National Cutting Horse Association's 2024 Limited Age Event (LAE) Rookie of the Year. Hadid's boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, couldn't help but gush about her as he shared his excitement over the news on Thursday, 5th December.

Hadid took top honors earlier this week, winning the Metallic Cat World Championship Futurity Limited Amateur Reserve Champion on December 3. In celebrating her wins, Banuelos took to social media to praise her efforts, saying she gave it her all in terms of hard work.

Banuelos took to Instagram to gush about his girlfriend, saying, "@nchacutting Futurity Limited Amateur Reserve CHAMPIONS! To say we’re proud would be an understatement. @bellahadid. First year out, Futurity Limited Am Reserve Champ, Amateur Rookie Of The Year."

Hadid, 28, entered the ranks of the cutting horse community barely more than a year ago and quickly rose to the top. As per People, she became the highest-earning amateur in Limited Aged Events as designated by the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA).

NCHA’s Executive Director, Jay Winborn, commended Hadid's success, stating, "Her hard work in and out of the show pen is evident. When she is not competing, she cheers enthusiastically for her fellow cutting competitors and avidly supports the sport of cutting. We look forward to seeing her talent and passion for the sport, as well as her bond with equine athletes, continue to grow and flourish."

In April, the model revealed that she was stepping back from modeling because of her well-being and started her new life in Texas. She was first linked with Banuelos in October 2023 when they were spotted together in Fort Worth.

From a personal perspective, Bella Hadid stated that this change in environment and relationship is the first time she's ever allowed herself to be authentic and focus on self-care. She is so much happier, as anyone close to her can see.

