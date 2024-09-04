Ben Affleck Reportedly Frustrated Over THIS Rumor About His Personal Life Amid Recent Split From Jennifer Lopez; Check Out Details

Ben Affleck is reportedly letting the rumors about his personal life affect him—especially the speculations linking him with Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ recently that the Argo star finds the narrative that he’s dating the socialite ludicrous and crazy, mainly because he’s not even friends with her. The publication, citing inputs from insiders, reports that Ben has been “annoyed” by all the gossip amid his fallout with Lopez.

A rep for Affleck earlier attempted to clear the air in a statement to People, saying, “There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other.”

For those out of the loop, Bennifer shippers were quick to romantically link the Oscar winner to Kick, whose full name is Kathleen, after Lopez filed divorce papers requesting the annulment of her two-year-long marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20, the anniversary of the couple’s Georgia wedding. The singer listed April 26 as their date of separation while requesting the judge to waive off spousal support entitlements for both parties. The estranged pair allegedly had no prenuptial agreement.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing hitmaker, for whatever it's worth, seems to have moved on from Affleck already, as she recently made headlines for trying to communicate a message to her ex via social media.

The Hustlers actress posted a collection of photos on Saturday, August 31, showing off a quote reading “Everything is unfolding in divine order” in the carousel’s second slide. The upload also featured a woman wearing a t-shirt with a quote saying, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.” The phrases are being interpreted as a reflection of JLo’s current state of mind.

“Oh, it was a summer,” she captioned the Instagram post, which also contained pictures of her devouring an ice cream, a selfie in a white swimsuit, and more. It is noteworthy that the beginning of summer is when rumors of a rift between Lopez and Affleck first sparked. The two spent the sunny season on different coasts, with Lopez staying in New York and Affleck remaining in LA. The pair missed celebrating several milestone occasions together in the months leading up to their separation becoming official last month.

Bennifer notably missed reuniting for the Fourth of July holiday. Their Vegas wedding anniversary on July 16 was also spent apart, as was Lopez’s 55th birthday on July 24. She, however, paid Affleck a visit at his rental Brentwood, California, home to congratulate him on his 52nd birthday on August 15.

Though their personal relationship has ended, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain professionally linked, with Lopez starring in two films produced by Affleck's Artists Equity production company: Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.