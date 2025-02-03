Beyonce Announces City Stops for Upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour After Winning Big at 2025 Grammys; Check Out

Beyonce has dropped the city stops for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour following her big win at the Grammy Awards 2025. The musician took to her Instagram account to drop the details of her upcoming concerts, which will include the locations of Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Las Vegas, and her hometown, Houston.

The singer chose to go with a retro theme for her posters, with Beyonce appearing on it with a banjo and a cowboy hat. In the caption, the award-winning artist wrote, “She’s Coming.”

The announcement was dropped after the Texas Hold'em crooner won her first Album of the Year award at the ceremony held on Sunday. The singer got a bit emotional as she heard her name being called out on the stage.

In her acceptance speech, the singer first went on to thank the first responders of the Los Angeles Wildfires. She said, "I'd like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe.”

Beyonce further added, "I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work.”

The musician had received 11 nominations at the Grammys this year. Apart from winning in the Best Album category, the singer also won the title of Best Country Album, becoming the first black musician to do so.

Concluding her award speech, the musician said, "Opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Beyonce will drop the dates of the tour soon.