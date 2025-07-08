Big Brother 27: Zach Cornell and Vince Panaro to Join Controversial House in Upcoming Season? Teaser Hints at Cast Lineup

Big Brother is set to return to the screens with Season 27. Ahead of the premiere, the makers dropped he promo for the show that hinted at Zach Cornell and Vince Panaro stepping into the controversial house. The eagle-eyed fans also noticed five other contestants; however, their identity is yet to be revealed.

It is the first time that the identity of the Big Brother participants is revealed before the premiere of the show, as the makers usually keep the names of the participants sealed. The first teaser for the show was dropped on July 6.

Cast of Big Brother season 27

According to the reports of Screen Rant, the names of the first five contestants have been leaked on the internet. Joining Cornell and Panaro are Ashley Hollis, Isaiah Fredrich, and Katherine Woodman.

Following the announcement, the fans of Big Brother were elated as no influencer has been announced in the guest list as yet. With the social media stars staying out of the game, the audiences will be able to witness who the contestants are genuinely interested in completing the challenges, and who will play the game for their selfish reasons.

The cast members who have been let out so far provide a potential idea of what kind of players can be expected in the new season.

All about Big Brother season 27

The premiere episode of the new season of Big Brother is expected to be 90 minutes long, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The opening episode will be dropped on Thursday. The makers of the upcoming season revealed in a press release that the contestants will be headed to Hotel Mystere, where the secrets are hidden behind every door.

The season will be filled with unexpected twists and turns, and a masked man, who will be a frequent visitor.

Big Brother will be available to stream on CBS from July 10.

