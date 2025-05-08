Jennifer Lopez Had 'Mom Guilt' Post Ben Affleck Divorce; Find Out How She Juggled Career and Family Amid Personal Troubles

Jennifer Lopez opens up about the guilt she has experienced as a working mother with twins to raise. After going through a highly public divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez reportedly dove headfirst into several projects lined up, including acting as well as music.

Recently, Lopez revealed the struggles she endured while balancing her career and motherhood. Speaking to a Spanish publication, El País, the actress and singer, 55, discussed how mom guilt consumed her state of being as she was raising her twins, Emme and Max, who are now 17.

Lopez acknowledged that while growing up, her children might have sensed her absence sometimes because of her hectic schedule. She said that being a working mom usually goes hand in hand with guilt, explaining the internal struggle most moms go through.

"I was a working mom when they were little. They probably didn’t get as much of me as they wanted, right? Because when you’re a working mom — and so many working moms out there know this — you always have that guilt," Lopez said.

At times, Lopez was even left wondering if she should have stayed home more or quit working altogether. She continued, "'I should have been around more. I shouldn’t have left at all. I should’ve just stayed home.’ But they got the experience that they got. And you always do your best as a mom."

Even with the emotional burden, Lopez stated she now feels she did her best raising them under the circumstances. Her twins were frequently at her side during pivotal career moments, such as world tours and American Idol appearances.

In hindsight, Lopez realizes now that those years were significant and worthwhile for all of them, if not perfectly balanced. "Looking back on it, it was an amazing experience. And I was glad that I was able to take them around the world. They were on tour with me. They would go to American Idol with me," the Maid in Manhattan actress concluded.

Jennifer Lopez, who shares her twins with Marc Anthony, recently celebrated their 17th birthdays with a heartwarming tribute on social media. She reveled in the relief of how important it was to take advantage of the time they had spent together, even when traveling.

