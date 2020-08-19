  1. Home
BTS Dynamite Teaser: Michael Jackson's nephew REACTS to the King of Pop homage: Friday is going to be Dynamite

BTS dropped the video teaser of their upcoming song Dynamite. The teaser paid a tribute to Michael Jackson. The sweet nod has the legendary pop singer's nephew cheering for the Bangtan Boys.
The Dynamite has been lit and ready to explode this weekend! BTS dropped the colourful teaser of their upcoming English song Dynamite a few hours ago. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and J-Hope looked nothing less than rockstars in the teaser. While the ARMY gushed about the theme, the chic outfits and the lyrics teased, they also noticed BTS' nod to Michael Jackson at the end of the video. Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, Mochi, Taehyung and JK formed a diagonal line, ending the poster with an iconic pose by the King of Pop. 

Fans gushed about the heartwarming homage to the iconic singer and soon enough, it caught MJ's nephew's attention as well. Taj Jackson took to Twitter and reacted to the K-Pop band's tribute to Micheal. Taj thanked the Bangtan Boys for the nod and also thanked the ARMY for their support. 

"Thank you @BTS_twt And thank you BTS fans for your continued support over the years," he tweeted. "I have a couple of friends who got to know the BTS guys, and I have heard nothing but incredible things about them, their hard work ethic and being so nice. I wish them all the success in the world. They deserve it," Taj added. 

He also confessed he was as excited as the ARMY about Dynamite dropping this Friday. Reacting to an ARMY member requesting him to check out Dynamite on Friday, he said, "Oh I definitely will. Friday is going to be Dynamite." 

Check out his tweets below: 

The teaser, released on August 18 (as per Indian Standard Time) has already exceeded 17 million views in just 10 hours (at the time of reporting). Have you watched the teaser yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Dynamite drops on August 21. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.  

ALSO READ: Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi reveals BTS members RM and V are his biases; Says he only listens to BTS

Credits :Twitter

