Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Are Up Against Worst Dinosaurs Amid DNA Heist

Jurassic World Rebirth's final trailer has been unveiled by Universal Pictures ahead of the film's release on July 2. This time, the mayhem is going to be wilder and more terrifying than ever before because the sea is as dangerous as the land. The dinosaurs can swim and fly, leaving no secure place for humans.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali will have to give their all to deal with the worst of the worst dinosaurs to have ever been featured in the franchise.

The trailer opens with Zora Bennett, played by Johansson, heading to the tropical island that once served as the site of InGen's original research lab. Two dozen species of dinosaurs have survived there alone after the theme park owners did some experimental work, leaving only the worst ones.

In one scene, Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist played by Bailey, is seen wandering the island on a DNA heist, which can save millions of lives. But the path is not going to be easy because survival is a long shot on this island.

Check out the trailer below!

According to the synopsis, the film follows Zora, a skilled covert operations expert, as she leads a team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material of the world's three largest dinosaurs. The events in the seventh instalment of the franchise take place five years after the events of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado, Philippine Velge as a member of Zora's team, and Bechir Sylvain among others.

The film will hit theatres in the United States in less than two weeks.

