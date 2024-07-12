Channing Tatum Praises Taylor Swift, Reveals She Made Him Homemade Pop-Tarts: 'I Was A Fan Of The Music...'

Channing Tatum is currently making headlines for his latest rom-com drama Fly Me to the Moon alongside Scarlett Johansson. Tatum recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about this movie and even gushed about his fiance, Zoe Kravitz. In addition, the actor praised pop artist Taylor Swift, saying he's a fan of her music, and revealed that she made him some warm homemade Pop-Tarts. Read on further to know more details!

Channing Tatum says Taylor Swift made him homemade pop-tarts

Channing Tatum praised Taylor Swift's cooking skills in the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During their candid conversation, host Jimmy Fallon showed the audience a throwback picture of Tatum with Gayle King from Swift's Eras Tour concert.

The 22 Jump Street movie actor had attended her concert in 2023 with his daughter Everly, where he clicked a picture with King, who was also there at SoFi Stadium. Tatum then asked the audience and Fallon if they went to her concert and began by saying, “I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever, but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force." He then mentioned that he knows Swift a little "personally," noting that she is "sweet and normal."

The Lost City actor then shared that her cooking skills are top-notch. He mentioned that she can easily make dinner, including homemade Pop-Tarts. He told Fallon that she made very "warm Pop-Tarts," adding, “I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’"



Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Key Is Not Only Surviving It': Channing Tatum Talks About Working With Fiancée Zoe Kravitz, Gives Tips To Couples Thinking About Marriage

Channing Tatum impressed by Taylor Swift after attending Eras Tour concert

Channing Tatum further shared how he was impressed by Taylor Swift's skills and talents after he attended her Eras Tour concert last year at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with his daughter. He said he became an even bigger fan after seeing her show, saying she performed on stage for over three hours, noting, "I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage."

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon congratulated Tatum on his engagement to actress Zoe Kravitz, after which he thanked the host and said, "She's so special." Channing Tatum first sparked dating rumors with his now-fiance Zoe Kravitz in 2021, and after dating for two years, the couple got engaged on October 30, 2023, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon is now out in theaters.