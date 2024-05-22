Who Are Cher's Children? All About Chaz Bono And Elijah Blue Allman

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The brilliantly talented Cher is someone who is globally admired. Not only is she an accomplished actor with a mesmerizing voice that evokes an otherworldly sensation, but she is also a devoted mother. Cher's two children hold an irreplaceable place in her heart, serving as her most cherished treasures over the course of time.

The one superstar that possesses many awards ranging from Oscar, and Emmy to even a Grammy, Cher has had a great career throughout a long period of six decades.

The artist had suffered from several miscarriages as shared by herself on social media. The first was at a very young age when she was just 18 years old. However, later she was blessed with a beautiful gift, Chaz Bono.

She has been a strong and single mother raising her children. The If I Could Turn Back Time songstress has another son named Elijah Blue Allman with her second husband.

The singer who also starred in the 2018 musical comedy movie, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has always been open about how she never could give time to her sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

It has been difficult for the multitalented superstar to balance her professional and personal lives. However, when talking about Cher’s Children and her schedule she stated on Dr. Phil in 2004, “It's really hard in my job.”

Recalling the words of Kate Hepburn, “If you're going to do this job, don't have kids,” The Witches of Eastwick star mentioned that even though her life is hectic, it would have been nothing without her children.

Throughout the years, while managing a lot of things at her end, Cher even had to deal with the conservatorship of her son Elijah.

If you are already intrigued by the story of Cher’s motherhood, there is more to it.

Chaz Bono, 55

The first of Cher’s children is Chaz. Born on March 4, 1969, Chaz Bono is the son of the I Got You Babe songstress and her then-husband Sonny Bono. Sonny and Cher went their separate ways, with their divorce finalized on June 26, 1975.

After Chaz Bono's birth, Cher stated that she had a “new best friend.” She added “Every day is Christmas,” as her time as a new mother.

Chaz was assigned female at birth, but in March 2009, he changed his sex following his 40th birthday.

He captured his entire transition in the documentary Becoming Chaz.

During her appearance on Dr. Phil, Cher asserted that Chaz was an incredibly well-behaved kid.

Talking to the host, Robin McGraw, the Strong Enough singer also stated that Chaz “never did a thing wrong. Never, it was unbelievable.”

According to the Burlesque actress, Chaz Bono had joined his parents on a road trip when he was just 6 weeks old.

The first of Cher’s children started appearing frequently on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, known as the Emmy-award-winning show, right from the age of 2.

When he reached the age of 13 years, Cher realized that Chaz Bono was facing issues with schooling. Noticing his struggle, she then enrolled him in summer acting sessions.

From this point, “(His) whole life was changed. It was a transformation,” stated the singer during her appearance on Dr. Phil.

Soon, Chaz Bono earned a scholarship to the New York City-based performing arts school, LaGuardia High School, giving him time to discover new adventures and a life away from his celebrity parents.

This is the time when Chaz Bono discovered his “own self” that helped him “shine and be this open person,” as mentioned by his mother.

During his whole female-to-male transitioning journey, Cher happened to be his biggest supporter. As per PEOPLE, who reported the words of an insider, following the screening of Becoming Chaz at Cher’s house, she stated to a friend, “I admire my son Chaz’s courage for sharing his personal journey. Most important to me is that he is very happy. That’s what I care about the most. He has my love and support."

Although at one point during his early career days, he thought about abandoning his acting career, his confidence was boosted after his 2011 appearance on Dancing with the Stars. His credits later included a few guest-starring roles in Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

His acting credits now also include The Bold and the Beautiful and American Horror Story.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47

Soon after Cher left her husband Sonny Bono, the Believe singer married Gregg Allman in June 1975. The two welcomed their child together during their time in Hollywood.

The second of Cher’s children is Elijah Blue Allman, born on July 10. However, by 1979, the actress had parted ways with Allman due to his drug addiction, and she became a single mother of two.

During her 2018 interview with Parade, the Proud Mary singer stated, “I stayed with him until I knew I couldn’t because I didn’t want the kids to be around it.”

Calling Allman the “sweetest man in the world,” she said that his drug addiction was the main reason for their split.

While performing duties as a single mother, Cher’s boyfriends stepped up as father figures. Her exes, including Joshua Donen, Val Kilmer, and Gene Simmons, all acted as interim paternal figures in the lives of Cher’s children.

Although Elijah didn't see his dad for many years, he mended his bond with his father in the final years before Gregg’s passing in 2017.

After graduating from high school, Elijah pursued a career in music. He started a rock band called Deadsy and toured with the Nu-Metal act Limp Bizkit. He adopted the stage name P. Exeter Blue and released three albums with his band.

Elijah Blue Allman married Marieangela “Angie” King, a singer, in 2013. However, they split in 2021. During the divorce proceedings in 2022, King accused Cher of hiring four men in an attempt to kidnap Elijah.

According to Blue Allman's ex-wife, Cher did not want the couple to restore their marriage. However, Cher called the rumor false in October 2023 while speaking to PEOPLE.

Later that same year, the Dark Lady singer filed for conservatorship over Elijah. According to court documents, the ongoing conservatorship proceedings state that Elijah Blue Allman is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

His request to dismiss the divorce from King, which he filed after Cher's conservatorship request, was also denied. Following this, Cher filed an ex parte motion to expedite the conservatorship process.

Although her motion was denied twice, Elijah was placed under several 5150 holds in 2023, as reported by PEOPLE.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

