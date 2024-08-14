Childish Gambino Kicks Off ‘The New World Tour’ 2024: Setlist, Schedule, Venues & More

On August 11, 2024, Donald Glover, going by his stage name Childish Gambino, made a memorable opening night appearance at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center to launch his New World Tour. A varied setlist of 29 songs, including both new releases and classics, was played on the opening night.

Along with a few rarely heard live tracks, the setlist featured songs from Gambino's most recent albums, Bando Stone & the New World and Atavista. Highlights of the show included live performances of Heartbeat, Freaks and Geeks, Bonfire, and Do Ya Like—songs that had not been included in his live shows in a while. Furthermore, the 2013 rendition of L.E.S. was happily added back into the repertory.

In addition to these classics, Gambino performed some well-known hits, including This Is America, Sober, IV. Sweatpants, and Redbone. The tour also featured live performances of new tracks such as Atavista To Be Hunted and Witchy, a collaboration with Kaytranada.

The North American leg of The New World Tour will run through August and September, culminating in Chicago on October 3, 2024. Following the North American shows, Gambino will tour Europe in late 2024, performing two nights at London's O2 Arena. The tour will then resume in early 2025, with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the remaining North American dates as well as upcoming European and Australian shows. The North American leg of the tour begins in Milwaukee, WI, on August 14 and travels through major cities such as Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago before concluding in Saint Paul, MN, on October 2. The tour will stop in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Houston, with additional dates in New York and Toronto. Fans in Seattle and Vancouver can expect performances before the North American leg concludes.

The European tour begins in Lyon, France, on October 31, after the North American leg. With important performances in Paris and London, the itinerary also includes stops in Milan, Cologne, and Berlin. After that, the tour departs for Australia and New Zealand, arriving in Auckland on January 28.

It will travel to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth before ending on February 11 in Perth. This international tour promises to provide a broad and varied tour experience to audiences all over the world. With a combination of beloved hits and brand-new music, Childish Gambino's New World Tour will give fans a chance to witness his developing live style.

