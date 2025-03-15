RHONY Star Jessel Taank Remembers Her Late Father in a Heartfelt Tribute; Calls Him Her 'Hero’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Jessel Taank announced on social media that her father, Kishor Taank, met his tragic demise at 68 in February. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her deceased father.

The post included a carousel of vintage pictures of her father. Some pictures included her mother, whom Jessel called “the Cindy Crawford to his Richard Gere.” The post also had pictures of the reality star as a kid.

“If lust for life were a person, it would be my Dad,” she wrote in a statement that featured in the slideshow. She recalled his adventour spirit, his mischievous tales of his childhood and called him a true Tarzan in his spirit.

Jessel beautifully penned some intricate details of her father’s personality, like his “love affair” with the color navy blue and his collection of Lacoste polo shirts, which he preserved for some special occasion. She recalled her father to be the finance guy who reprimanded her recklessness with money. The reality star pointed out that her love for her Indian culture was inspired by her father.

The Bravo star wrote that she would remember her late father, the family patriarch, as someone who was fiercely passionate, hot-headed, and extremely loyal.

“I’m so grateful you were my dad. We would choose you every time,” she added. “My Dad. My Hero. Our North Star,” she wrote in her caption. The heartfelt tribute got people sending her regards and condolences in her comment section.

Her RHONY co-stars, including Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan, also joined in and sent their condolences. “Jessel! My heart aches for you and your family,” one of them commented.

Erin Lichy — whose own father, Eliahu Yitzhari, died last October — felt Jessel’s pain and wrote, “My heart is shattered for you.” She further reassured Jessel that she’d always be there for her during the tough time, whenever she needed her.