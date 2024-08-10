John Legend Says It's Been 'Cool' Working With His 8-Year-Old Daughter on His New Album

Singer John Legend's 8-year-old daughter is all geared up to follow in her father's footsteps. In a surprising announcement earlier through Instagram, Legend revealed that he is set to release a children’s album titled My Favorite Dream, and his family is involved in the project to the highest degree. The All of Me singer sat down with PEOPLE magazine to discuss his upcoming album and how he was influenced to incorporate his daughter's drawings.

"I've had Luna design the single art for each of my singles from the children's album I've been working on,” said Legend, who admitted that it has been an absolute blast of a collaboration. He unveiled the cover art for the lead single, L-O-V-E, which was a colorful display of creativity alongside the word spelled out boldly. "The first single is the signature anthem for the album. It's called 'L-O-V-E' and it features Chrissy, Luna, and Miles singing backing vocals (Luna's & Miles's first album credit!)” Legend revealed the surprise appearance of his family.

Of course, it’s not limited to the kids to enjoy this upcoming record. The EGOT winner wants the parents to enjoy it too. “I wanted the same standard of quality and musicianship that I would want on any of my records,” Legend informed the Associated Press.

The origins were quite simple, as the singer explains to PEOPLE. He was quite motivated by the creative pursuits his younglings have been taking up, especially Luna, who has a fondness for art and crafts. Additionally, he says he has learned the value of being empathetic from his eldest.

The other kids are slowly stepping into music as well. "Esti and Wren love music. We do a little music class at our house with other kids their age,” says the musician, who shares children Luna, Miles, Wren Alexander, and Esti Maxine with his wife and noted socialite Chrissy Teigen. "It's pretty cool to watch. They're really into music right now and just exploring,” says Legend of the budding musical geniuses.

Chamber pop artist Sufjan Stevens has production credits on this record, which chronicles the themes of love, family, and dreams. My Favorite Dream features 9 original soundtracks along with 2 covers and an additional bonus of covers of some Fisher-Price songs.

L-O-V-E is out now, and the album will be released on August 30.

