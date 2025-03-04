Oscars 2025: Why Selena Gomez Chose to Dodge a Run-In With Hailey Bieber at Vanity Fair Party? REPORT

Hollywood's biggest night wrapped up with unforgettable moments, surprises, and even a few snubs. While fans were quick to discuss the winners and shocking upsets, the after-parties also had their share of buzzworthy moments. Amid pre-Oscar debates pitting Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande against each other in award categories, an old rivalry appeared to resurface after the main event at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

This time, it wasn’t about professional competition, it was about past drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. While Hailey didn’t walk the Oscars red carpet or sit at a prominent table during the ceremony, she was very much present at the post-show festivities. Selena, on the other hand, reportedly made a conscious effort to avoid any direct interaction with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

According to Life & Style, a source close to Selena shared that she was focused on having a great time and celebrating her film, Emilia Pérez, without any unnecessary distractions. “Selena was in a fantastic mood, looking stunning and feeling confident. She has learned how to sidestep situations that might create unwanted headlines,” the insider revealed. “She didn’t dwell on it, but she was mindful about not being caught in any viral moment with Hailey.”

The source further explained that Selena’s decision was less about personal drama and more about prioritizing her well-being. “She has moved past any tension and is not interested in fueling speculation. If they had crossed paths, she would have been cordial, but avoiding the situation entirely was the best choice for her.”

Despite past comparisons and online debates, Selena has made it clear that she isn’t interested in being pitted against other women. Her focus for the night remained on celebrating her accomplishments, spending time with her fiance Benny Blanco, and soaking in the excitement of Hollywood’s biggest evening.

Interestingly, both Selena and Hailey opted for similar fashion choices at the Vanity Fair party. Selena dazzled in a strapless black sequined gown, while Hailey’s version featured a satin bow and sheer details. Justin Bieber was notably absent from the gathering, further reducing the chances of any unexpected encounters.

This isn’t the first time the two women have been the center of speculation. Their famous 2022 photograph together seemed to put rumors of tension to rest, but public curiosity about their dynamic remains strong. Regardless, Selena has made it clear that she is focused on her career, her happiness, and maintaining a drama-free life.