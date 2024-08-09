Christina Hall Responds to Men Delivering 'Handwritten/Typed Letters' to Her; See Here

HGTV star Christina Hall took to Instagram to address the strange and unsolicited messages she has been receiving amid her ongoing divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall. Following the announcement of their split earlier this year, the reality TV personality and real estate tycoon has received a surge of attention from fans, including unwelcome love letters from men.

In an Instagram Story dated August 9, Christina Hall, 41, made it clear that she will not entertain any potential suitors amid her ongoing divorce from Josh Hall. "Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute, but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband 🤪," she wrote, underscoring her desire for privacy during this difficult period.

Hall's relationship history is well-known. Before Josh Hall, she was married to Tarek El Moussa, her co-host on Flip or Flop, with whom she has two children, Taylor and Brayden. Her second marriage was to British TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she has a child named Hudson. Their marriage, which started in 2018, ended in divorce last year.

Recently, Christina addressed unsolicited advice and real estate inquiries on Instagram. She rejected offers to list her Newport Beach home, which she purchased with Josh Hall for $12 million in 2022. "Dear fellow realtors, please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home," she stated. As a licensed real estate agent herself, she prefers to handle any potential sale personally.

Christina also sarcastically thanked those giving unsolicited advice about her divorce and motherhood, highlighting the intrusive nature of such advice. Meanwhile, Josh Hall was recently seen removing his belongings from their shared house, including a classic Delorean car. He has asked for privacy, stating, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce, which I did not ask for.”

Despite the personal drama, Christina and Josh remain focused on their careers. Christina will participate in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, a house-flipping competition with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Announced in May, the show is set to air in 2025. Christina is still filming, though Josh's participation is not confirmed.

Christina’s response to the influx of personal letters and unsolicited advice highlights her commitment to privacy and maintaining control over her narrative. Her emphasis on setting boundaries during this challenging period serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting personal space, even in the public eye.

