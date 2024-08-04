Josh Hall Opens Up On His Broken Marriage With Christina Hall Amid Ongoing Divorce Proceedings; Here’s What He Said

Josh Hall has finally spoken about his broken marriage with Christina Hall amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings. On his Instagram account, Hall posted a long message about his divorce from the reality TV star. Sharing a picture of himself along with his dog, the real estate agent wrote a caption claiming that he does not wish to badmouth anyone, as the matter is personal. Furthermore, Josh also revealed that he prefers privacy over huge matters as divorce.

Earlier, Christina Hall posted a text on her social media account in which she claimed that her ex had a large ego. Josh Hall, on his account, shared, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.” He further added, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone, as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

The reality star, in July, opted for divorce from her husband of two years due to irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, Hall continued in his caption, “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.” He concluded by writing, "Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

In the documents retrieved by People Magazine, Hall had filed for divorce on July 16th, and also asked for spousal support. According to the TV personality’s filing, the Christina on the Coast star stated, "For the month of June, Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate rental income to his account.” However, countering the documents, a source close to Josh Hall claimed, "Josh requested the property manager's payment because he handled all of the bills for their rental properties."

Josh and Christina Hall met each other in spring 2021, and the sparks between the duo immediately flew. After dating for a year, the couple decided to get married and tied the knot in 2022.

Describing her first meet with Hall, Christina said, “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

The divorce proceedings for Josh and Christina Hall are underway.

