Claire Denis Hails Robert Pattinson's Portrayal Of Batman In Matt Reeves' Movie: 'I Like The Way He Constructed'

Robert Pattinson played the iconic DC superhero character Bruce Wayne, a.k.a, Batman, in the Matt Reeves-directed film The Batman. The actor delivered a remarkable performance and captured the attention of fans with his unique depiction.

Recently, director Claire Denis praised his portrayal of Caped Crusader and shared her views on how he thoughtfully developed the character. In a recent interview with Screen Slate, Denis was asked if she would ever direct a Batman movie. However, instead of responding to this question, the 78-year-old film director hailed Pattinson's performance, with whom she has previously collaborated on her 2018 sci-fi horror film High Life.

She said, "I watched The Batman [2022] because Robert Pattinson is a friend. Of course, it’s a lot, a lot, a lot of post-production. A crew of 300." The White Material movie director further explained, "The work inside, the way Robert thinks about Batman—I like the way he constructed his Batman."

However, she mentioned that the film's extensive special effects, crowd scenes, and post-production work make it feel like two movies in one, noting, "There’s the Batman story, which is very intimate and delicate, and then the rest.” Denis then quipped, "I would do a Batman if I could do it without the rest."

While Robert Pattinson shot to fame with his performance as vampire Edward Cullen in the hit Twilight franchise movies, he gained a new fanbase when he appeared as Batman in Reeves' superhero project. However, stepping into the role (which was previously played by Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, and more stars) wasn't easy, as he previously told GQ magazine that taking on this role was the "hardest thing I’ve ever done."

The Batman is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie also features Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and other talented actors.