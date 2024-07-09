The Umbrella Academy Season 4 TRAILER: Netflix Shares Final Look Of Popular Show's Epic Ending; WATCH

Netflix released the final trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4. As the show is nearing its end, the fans have been highly anticipating the preview of the upcoming episodes. The trailer has set the tone for the series’ farewell as it delves into the characters and the key to saving the world. The preview also showcases Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s married lives as it continues the storyline from the last season.

The upcoming episodes of The Umbrella Academy will unfold a major twist. It will be interesting to watch the characters give all in to save the precious while each of them is left with no powers.

Twists to look out for in the new season of The Umbrella Academy

As for the last set of episodes, the characters of The Umbrella Academy were left with no powers. As for the new season, the story will be picked up from where the last season ended. The creators have, however, stated that the season will feature the discovery of new timelines under the control of family patriarchy.

The new episode will see the siblings fighting their enemies but without any power left. So the question arises: How will they win? While the foes are determined to wash out the existence of the siblings, the latter are eager to get their powers back.

Advertisement

As for the cast members, Offerman and Mullally will reprise their roles alongside Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and David Cross. The logline of the finale hints at the ending being the new beginning. It suggests, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?”

ALSO READ: Allegations Of 'Toxic Behavior' Against Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman Explored

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

Based on the comics and novels by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy is a sci-fi adaptation that revolves around the Hargreeves siblings, who work together to solve the mystery revolving around their father’s passing away.

The synopsis of the show reads, “On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates the Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. In their teenage years, though, the family fractures, and the team disbands.”

Advertisement

It further states, “Fast forward to the present time, when the six surviving members of the clan reunite upon the news of Hargreeves' passing. They work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death, but divergent personalities and abilities again pull the estranged family apart, and a global apocalypse is another imminent threat.”

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on August 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer: Hargreeves Siblings Faces Challenges Without Super Powers