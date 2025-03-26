Colleen Hoover's Verity: Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Starrer To Release on THIS Date Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama

The movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity has a release date. Amid the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baloni, the makers have announced that the Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson starrer will hit the screens on May 15, 2026. The filming of the movie is currently underway in New York.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, with Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva, and Brady Wagner joining the cast. The script is penned by Nick Antosca after the previous versions were written by Hoover and Lauren Levine; Hillary Seitz; Angela LaManna; and Will Honley and April Maguire.

As per the logline of the upcoming thriller, “Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford under mysterious circumstances, but her assignment takes a dark turn after discovering chilling autobiographical notes.”

It further reads, “Faced with a series of deadly family secrets, Lowen struggles to separate fiction from reality while also blurring the lines with Verity’s husband, Jeremy.”

Meanwhile, as per the reports of Variety, the release date for Verity was set by the makers after skimming through the schedules of the other movies releasing around the same time, which included Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

As for the novel, Colleen Hoover released the thriller story in 2018, which had acquired the position of New York Best Seller for months together. Moreover, Verity stands as the second book by the author to get a movie adaptation, following It Ends With Us.

The latter has been making headlines for the legal battle between the lead actors of the film, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.