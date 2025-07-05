Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 29: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect Following Mass Eviction

Love Island USA has kept the fans on the edge of their seats with new twists taking over the screens in every new episode. The audience witnessed a mass eviction in the previous episode, where five islanders were sent home, and the intensity of drama increased in the villa.

In the 29th episode titled Aftersun, the host, Ariana Madix, is likely to interview the dumped contestants about the brutal elimination and the remaining islanders will be discussed.

Love Island USA season 7 release plan

Love Island USA’s new season has been the talk of the town since its premiere on June 3. The show has kept the fans hooked to the screens, as the islanders fight for love.

Ariana Madix has returned to the show as the host, and the makers are expected to stick to their 36 episode format. With the previous season leading in viewership, all eyes are on the 7th installment as to whether it will be able to top the charts or not.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 29 release date, time, and where to watch

New episodes of the reality show are dropped every day, except on Wednesdays. The viewers of Love Island USA will be able to catch episode 29 of season 7 on Saturday, July 5. It will be available to stream at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET).

For the Indian fans, the new episode of the reality show will stream at 6:30 AM (IST). Fans can turn to OTT platforms like Peacock to catch new episodes daily.

